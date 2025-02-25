Carson Hocevar already becoming NASCAR's newest villain?

Every sport needs a good villain. For as many people who love to cheer for certain teams or drivers, there are just as many, if not more, who love to cheer against certain people or groups.

In a world that is very divisive, hating on certain "villains" in any sport actually seems to unite people, oddly enough. Whether it be Brad Marchand in the NHL, Max Verstappen in Formula 1, or Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in NASCAR, the majority of these sports' fanbases share very similar opinions on these individuals, and they come together to celebrate their losses and hate on their successes.

As mentioned, Logano and Hamlin hold the title of being NASCAR's villain figures in the eyes of most. When Kyle Busch was consistently running up front with Joe Gibbs Racing as recently as three years ago, he was also on the top of most lists.

However, these three guys won't be around forever, simply given their age. Somebody is going to need to step into that role soon, because no matter how much you may hate them, villains are invaluable to the core of any sport.

Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway may have provided a glimpse into who the sport's next villain figure could be.

While the race was far from as chaotic as Atlanta races have been over last few years, there were still some incidents that got many people talking, and most of them involved the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet: Carson Hocevar.

On the final lap of the first stage, Hocevar ran Busch up the track off of turn two with a huge block, which sent Busch back numerous positions. The two-time champion quickly came over the radio and made his feelings toward Hocevar extremely clear.

"Go tell that 77 he's done that same (expletive) move ten times. I don't care if I wreck the whole (expletive) field, I'm over him. He's a (expletive) douchebag. I'm going to wreck his (expletive)." Kyle Busch over team radio

Late in the third stage, Hocevar found himself at the front, before getting into the back of Ryan Blaney entering turn one and spinning the No. 12 Ford around. Blaney was also quick to vent about Hocevar's driving.

"The 77 is an absolute weapon. He's just a moron. He just runs right in the back of you. He has zero idea of where to bump somebody and where not to... He just has no idea, he's done it the whole race." Ryan Blaney over team radio

That still wasn't all. After the overtime restart, Hocevar was third behind Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, and he decided to push Bell on the outside rather than his Chevrolet ally entering turn three.

Then, entering the same turn on the final lap, he forced it through the middle to make it three-wide before the caution came out. These maneuvers arguably cost Larson and Hendrick Motorsports, a technical supporter of Spire Motorsports, a win. Hocevar was confronted by several drivers, including Blaney, and his own mentor, Ross Chastain, quickly after the race.

One could suggest that all these incidents were just a product of hard racing, and they'd be largely correct. Blocking, bumper-to-bumper contact, and choosing when to ride, who to ride with, and when to pass, are all part of pack racing on a lap-by-lap basis.

One could also suggest that Hocevar was still at fault, and they'd be largely correct as well. Just because it's a product of this type of racing doesn't mean there should be no accountability; just ask Hamlin!

Despite his short history in NASCAR, Hocevar has a deep history of burning bridges with his competitors.

The comments from both Blaney and Busch over the radio may have been heat-of-the-moment reactions. But given the specific wording they both used, it indicates that there are certain feelings that they, and likely some other drivers, have for him.

Time and time again, it seems like Hocevar is getting himself involved in some kind of controversial incident. There is no better example than the 2023 Truck Series finale at Phoenix Raceway, where it appeared that he intentionally spun fellow title contender Corey Heim and put on an act in the cockpit to look like he was sorry.

He has also spun himself around multiple times to get a favorable caution, and he even intentionally took out another driver at Richmond Raceway in an attempt to get himself the free pass. Dale Earnhardt Jr. even called him out in person and asked, "when are you going to stop wrecking (expletive)?"

In his first one year-plus in the Cup Series, he has already had numerous incidents that have caused many to turn against him, including when he intentionally spun Harrison Burton under caution at Nashville Superspeedway, leading Hamlin to say on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, that NASCAR "needs to do something to Carson". Hocevar was then fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.

His answers after Sunday's race in Atlanta, which included "we’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together," showed he didn't see much, if anything, wrong, even if he admitted that he has some stuff to clean up.

Chastain also took him aside, and when asked if Hocevar gave him answers he wanted to hear, Chastain responded, "no sir".

A big part of all of this could simply be framed as nothing more than a young, hungry driver learning the ropes. Hocevar also has a great, funny, yet seemingly mature personality that many fans actually really like about him, such as when he livestreamed himself playing iRacing in his Spire Motorsports hauler during the 2025 Daytona 500's rain delay, and leaving funny race reviews on Jeff Gluck's "Was it a good race?" polls on X/Twitter.

hi jeff,



i enjoyed all 399.5 miles! although i am not sure if the race was produced by Michael Bay or not, but i would prefer to not have the finish cut off so abruptly next time. hopefully the criticism is met with some adjustment in the future. see video attached.



thanks pic.twitter.com/HiMIXp9xtj — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) February 24, 2025

Hocevar is the perfect driver to become NASCAR's new villain.

Doing lots of things that drivers, teams and fans despise, and having a smile on your face while doing it? Going for the win at all costs, and having little remorse for any negatives that come out of it? Retaliating against other drivers, even for the smallest of inconveniences?

That sounds a lot like one, or both, of Busch and Logano, who just so happen to be the most hated – and two of the most successful – drivers in NASCAR over the last two decades or so.

People may not like what they're seeing from Hocevar now, but the worst thing that could possibly happen, for the sake of the sport overall, is if he drastically changes his ways.

Chastain was seen as an up-and-coming villain figure as recently as two years ago for very similar reasons. That all changed after taking himself and Larson out in the fight for the win at Darlington Raceway in 2023, as Rick Hendrick called him out and seemingly calmed his all-out approach. Since then, Chastain has only won three races, and he missed the playoffs in 2024 after making the Championship 4 in 2022.

On the other hand, Logano was struggling as a young driver at Joe Gibbs Racing in the early 2010s, and he was constantly being pushed around. But after changing his approach to become an aggressive, win-at-all-costs driver in 2013 with Team Penske, he has become one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport.

Like it or not, today's NASCAR promotes aggressive, subjectively dirty driving, and great personalities, more than it ever has before. Whether it be the strength of the car's body, how hard it is to pass, the controversial playoff system, and the continuing rise of social media and how you can express yourself, drivers like Hocevar are destined to thrive.

Should Hocevar stay on this trajectory, not only will he probably become the next "most hated driver" in the future, but he will likely be a successful driver who helps NASCAR continue fielding a driver to cheer against each and every week.