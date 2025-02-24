NASCAR drivers take turns voicing frustrations with Atlanta runner-up

Carson Hocevar has earned himself somewhat of a reputation since becoming a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver with Spire Motorsports at the start of the 2024 season.

His ultra-aggressive driving style was the primary cause of a significant amount of radio venting from his competitors during Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and it was also the cause of a spin that knocked Team Penske's Ryan Blaney out of the lead pack.

Hocevar was in the mix for the win and would have had a chance to secure the first victory of his career had NASCAR not been completely inconsistent (as we've come to expect) by throwing a caution flag for a backstretch wreck on the final lap.

Instead, he had to settle for second place behind Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, still bettering his previous career-high finish of third from last September's race at Watkins Glen International.

The finish is under review! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0aw3hIFyjC — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 23, 2025

Several competitors voice frustrations with Carson Hocevar

His uncompromising level of beating, banging, changing lanes, blocking, you name it, almost paid off in the form of a surprise trip to victory lane.

But even if it had been the No. 77 Chevrolet ahead of the No. 20 Toyota when the caution light came on, there would have been just as many upset competitors with the 22-year-old Portage, Michigan native as there were after his career-high P2 result.

Several drivers lined up to speak with Hocevar and voice their frustrations after the race, including Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, who placed eighth, and Blaney, who rallied back to finish fourth.

Line starts behind Ross pic.twitter.com/qttZDKgTam — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) February 23, 2025

Hocevar didn't specifically address the frustrations of his competitors much in his post-race interview with Fox Sports, though because of when the caution light ended up coming on, he did apologize to Rick Hendrick for effectively giving Bell the race-winning shove instead of Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, given the support Spire Motorsports have gotten from Hendrick Motorsports.

Hocevar stood by his driving style in a later interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, noting that he is here to compete for wins rather than to make friends. He did admit that he has some things to clean up, just as pretty much any young second-year driver does.

I wondered whether Carson Hocevar would be happy with his race or concerned he might not have made any friends out there. His response: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/s3hCzDK2yG — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 24, 2025

