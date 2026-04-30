Chase Briscoe replacement confirmed for Texas NASCAR race

Chase Briscoe is one of several full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have taken advantage of NASCAR's relaxed restrictions on Cup drivers with at least three years of experience competing in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series, as he has already made one start in each.

Briscoe's Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway was his first in the series since 2023, when he also competed at Bristol. That was when Bristol still hosted its springtime dirt race.

The full-time driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 19 Toyota got behind the wheel of Tricon Garage's No. 5 Toyota and finished 14th in his first Truck Series start in three years. It was his first non-dirt start in the series since he placed 19th at Kansas Speedway for Roper Racing back in 2021, when he was a Cup Series rookie for Stewart-Haas Racing.

While more Truck Series starts for Briscoe this season have not been ruled out, no more have been confirmed at this time, and he will not be back in the No. 5 truck this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe replacement confirmed for Texas

Another full-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver is set to take his place, although this one competes full-time in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

William Sawalich, who earned his first career O'Reilly Series victory at Rockingham Speedway earlier this month, is set to drive the No. 5 Toyota this weekend.

He competed in the Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway earlier this year in the No. 1 Toyota. In fact, prior to this weekend, all 22 of his career Truck Series starts, dating back to 2023, have come in the No. 1 entry.

Sawalich's career-high Truck Series finish is sixth place, which he recorded at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2023. He owns five career top 10 finishes, including his 10th place effort at Darlington in March. He has never before run a Truck Series race at Texas, but he finished 13th there in the O'Reilly Series as a rookie in 2025.

Sawalich had never competed in the Truck Series full-time, prior to landing his full-time O'Reilly Series deal with Joe Gibbs Racing a year ago.

Live coverage of the SpeedyCash.com 250 is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the 2026 Truck Series season's seventh race!