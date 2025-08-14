Chris Buescher replacement confirmed for Richmond NASCAR race

For the first time in his NASCAR career, Chris Buescher, last year's Cup Series race winner at Watkins Glen International, competed in a Truck Series race at the track this past weekend, leading up to Sunday's Cup race.

Buescher, who hadn't competed in a non-Cup national series race since he was still a full-time Xfinity Series driver in 2015, drove the No. 66 Ford for ThorSport Racing at the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course and finished in 22nd place before going on to finish in third in Sunday's Cup event.

After his first career Truck Series start, he will not be back for this Friday night's regular season finale at Richmond Raceway.

Chris Buescher replacement confirmed for Richmond

Luke Fenhaus, who has been the No. 66 truck's primary driver so far this year and leads everybody with 10 starts behind the wheel, is set to return for Friday's 250-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval for his first start since the race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in late July.

ThorSport Racing have not yet confirmed a driver or drivers for the No. 66 Ford for the upcoming three-round, seven-race playoffs.

Fenhaus, who made the first three starts of his Truck Series career with the team last year, has recorded a top finish of third place this season, that coming at Michigan International Speedway in June. That result is the only top 10 result of the year for the 21-year-old Wausau, Wisconsin native, though he did record two others in his three starts last year.

