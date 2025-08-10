NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at The Glen results

Watkins Glen International served as the host of a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race last season, but after just one year in the postseason, the iconic venue has been moved back to its traditional August regular season date to host Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen.

This race is the fourth and final road course race (and the fifth and final non-oval race) on the 26-race regular season schedule, with only races at short track Richmond Raceway and superspeedway Daytona International Speedway remaining before the four-round, 10-race playoffs.

There is still one road course race on the playoff schedule, and that is a race that has only ever been in the playoffs since it was added to the calendar in 2018. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is once again set to wrap up the round of 12 in October.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York in Saturday's qualifying session, and Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen joined him on the front row.

NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Stage 1 results

1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



8th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Stage 2 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at The Glen race results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

17th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

39th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

