NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at The Glen results

Watkins Glen International served as the host of a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race last season, but after just one year in the postseason, the iconic venue has been moved back to its traditional August regular season date to host Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen.
This race is the fourth and final road course race (and the fifth and final non-oval race) on the 26-race regular season schedule, with only races at short track Richmond Raceway and superspeedway Daytona International Speedway remaining before the four-round, 10-race playoffs.
There is still one road course race on the playoff schedule, and that is a race that has only ever been in the playoffs since it was added to the calendar in 2018. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is once again set to wrap up the round of 12 in October.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York in Saturday's qualifying session, and Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen joined him on the front row.
A full starting lineup is available here.
Follow along with our live race updates from Watkins Glen.
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Stage 1 results
1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Stage 2 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Full Go Bowling at The Glen race results
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
35th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
39th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
The penultimate race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is the second race of the year to be named the Cook Out 400. But unlike the first, this one is set to take place at Richmond Raceway. USA Network is set to provide live coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 16. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!