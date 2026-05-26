Christian Horner's path to F1 return just became a lot more obvious

The former Red Bull team principal and CEO of racing faced an abrupt but expected ending to his tenure with the team. A successful two-decade spell came to an end after a very difficult start to the 2025 Formula 1 season for Red Bull, which saw an early driver switch and even struggles for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner remained out of the paddock for the rest of the season, and rumors about him potentially replacing Fred Vasseur at Ferrari began to emerge, as did rumors of him joining Alpine in a role similar to the one he held at Red Bull. However, nothing has come to fruition just yet.

Horner is still determined to get back into Formula 1 in the near future. The 52-year-old is looking for an opportunity where he can commit long-term and even hold an ownership stake in an organization. Judging by his connections and career earnings, he is capable of putting together a consortium for a stake.

Horner's F1 return may rely on a grid expansion

With the current regulations attracting big-name manufacturers such as Audi and Ford, BYD also hold an interest in joining the grid. However, the Chinese company wants to enter the grid as a new team, expanding it to 12 teams and 24 cars.

Horner’s connection to BYD has become more concrete in recent weeks after he was seen meeting with their vice president, Stella Li. BYD have become a powerhouse in China and can bring a massive benefit to Formula 1. After a successful expansion into the United States, taking on the Chinese market would be F1’s next major step.

Starting a new team from scratch is no easy task, and while BYD are capable of building a good car, leadership would be a huge factor. Given Red Bull's rise, there is no one better in the world to build a Formula 1 team from scratch than Horner.

The former Red Bull team boss may still be able to use his influence to attract some of his former colleagues if BYD were to enter the grid. Whether people are keen to join him, given his past controversies, could be another story. But his path back to Formula 1 may become a reality at some point during the current regulation set.