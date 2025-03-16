NASCAR: Christopher Bell dealt huge blow with Las Vegas penalty

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, who is currently riding a three-race NASCAR Cup Series winning streak, has a chance to become the first driver in 18 years to win four straight races in this Sunday afternoon's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 20 Toyota was initially set to begin Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada in 13th place after qualifying, but he is now set to start 35th in the 36-car field.

The No. 20 team changed a throttle body after qualifying, which resulted in NASCAR sending Bell to the rear of the field before the green flag. Set to join Bell on the back row is Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek, whose No. 42 team also changed a throttle body after he qualified 30th.

Christopher Bell seeks fourth straight win

Bell, whose three-race winning streak consists of victories at three very different tracks in Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix Raceway, is still considered one of the favorites to win Sunday's race, as he should be.

He has finished in second place in two of the three most recent Las Vegas races, and he dominated last October's race at the track before ultimately falling behind Team Penske's Joey Logano when the No. 22 team made a late pit strategy gamble. That gamble proved to be the difference between Logano advancing to the Championship 4 and Bell doing so.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Bell's odds to win the Pennzoil 400 at +600, trailing only Hendrick Motorsports' +450.

