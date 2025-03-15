NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Pennzoil 400, race number five on the 36-race 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, this Sunday afternoon.

Qualifying for this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is relatively straightforward. It is one round, and the results of that round determine the full starting lineup.

The qualifying order was determined by the four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. A full description and breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Drivers simply line up in reverse metric order; there are no longer any sort of qualifying groups for any oval races after an offseason rules change, meaning that there are also no longer any row-by-row designations.

A full qualifying order is available here.

Though the session is being produced by Fox Sports, qualifying is not being shown on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Qualifying results, full starting lineup

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



21st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



25th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



28th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



29th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



33rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



36th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 16. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!