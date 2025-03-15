Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its first of two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Pennzoil 400, race number five on the 36-race 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, this Sunday afternoon.

Qualifying for this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is relatively straightforward. It is one round, and the results of that round determine the full starting lineup.

The qualifying order was determined by the four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. A full description and breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Drivers simply line up in reverse metric order; there are no longer any sort of qualifying groups for any oval races after an offseason rules change, meaning that there are also no longer any row-by-row designations.

A full qualifying order is available here.

Though the session is being produced by Fox Sports, qualifying is not being shown on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Qualifying results, full starting lineup

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

28th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 16. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series