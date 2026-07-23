Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for Indianapolis NASCAR race

Entering the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, Christopher Bell had competed in just four Truck races since winning the 2017 championship.

But a substitute appearance for the injured Stewart Friesen at Watkins Glen International late in the 2025 regular season ultimately led to an expanded part-time schedule with Halmar Friesen Racing in 2026.

Bell, who won at Bristol Motor Speedway in April and recorded four top six finishes in his first four starts of the year, made his fifth start of the season this past weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where he had finished 16th in the Truck Series' first race at the track since 1996 back in 2023.

He finished Saturday's race in 15th, his lowest result in five starts behind the wheel of the No. 62 Toyota this year.

Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for Indianapolis

Mike Christopher Jr. is set to make his second start of the season and the third of his career this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He made his first start of the season at Rockingham Speedway, where he also replaced Bell after Bell's sixth place finish at Darlington Raceway, and finished 23rd.

Christopher made his Truck Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the 2025 playoffs with Halmar Friesen Racing and finished 15th.

With Wesley Slimp set to make his fourth start of the season in the following race at Richmond Raceway three weeks down the road, Bell's North Wilkesboro start will have been his last of the year in the Truck Series.

Full-time Cup drivers are not eligible to run the regular season finale at New Hampshire or any of the seven playoff races, and the Richmond race is the only race remaining on the schedule that doesn't fit into either category.

Halmar Frienen Racing have yet to confirm a driver or drivers for the No. 62 Toyota for any of those eight races.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 on Friday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the TSport 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!