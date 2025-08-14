Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for Richmond NASCAR race

Niece Motorsports released Kaden Honeycutt from his NASCAR Truck Series contract after he reportedly signed with a Toyota team, presumed to be TRICON Garage, for the 2026 season, leaving the championship contender without a ride for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Honeycutt was able to land a ride with Young's Motorsports, a Chevrolet team like Niece Motorsports, for this past weekend's race at Watkins Glen International.

Meanwhile, at Toyota's Halmar Friesen Racing, Stewart Friesen was sidelined with multiple injuries he recently suffered in a dirt racing accident, and the team called upon Joe Gibbs Racing Cup driver Christopher Bell, who had made just four Truck series starts since winning the 2017 championship, to fill in for him behind the wheel of the No. 52 truck.

But after one fourth place finish, Bell's work for the team is complete.

Honeycutt is set to make the move to Toyota even earlier than anticipated, as he is set to take over behind the wheel of the No. 52 Toyota for the rest of the 2025 season, beginning this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Friesen's status, in terms of actually being able to race and potentiallly receiving a playoff waiver ahead of the upcoming three-round, seven-race postseason, remains unknown.

Friesen is playoff eligible after having won the June race at Michigan International Speedway. Honeycutt sits in eighth place in the point standings, currently 65 points above the cut line but 54 if Friesen is given a waiver, with top finishes of third at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

This Friday night's eero 250 at Richmond Raceway is the 18th and final race on the 2025 regular season schedule. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 30 with the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. Both races are set to be shown live Fox Sports 1.

