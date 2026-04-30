Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for Texas NASCAR race

NASCAR's relaxed restrictions on full-time Cup Series drivers with at least three years of experience competing in lower national series (O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, Craftsman Truck Series) races have made it easier for Cup stars to run more races in 2026, and many drivers have taken advantage.

One of those drivers is Christopher Bell, who is in his seventh full season in the Cup Series and sixth with Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell, the 2017 Truck Series champion, had made a total of five Truck Series starts since the end of the 2017 season heading into 2026, but he has already made two this year.

He placed sixth at Darlington Raceway in his first start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota, and after skipping the race at Rockingham Speedway, he returned for the most recent event at Bristol Motor Speedway a few weeks ago and won, marking his first Truck Series victory since his 2017 win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for Texas

Bell does not currently have any other Truck Series starts lined up for the 2026 season, although the No. 62 Toyota still needs a driver for all remaining races on the schedule beyond this weekend. This weekend, it's Cory Roper who is set to drive the truck at Texas Motor Speedway.

Roper has not competed in a Truck Series race since competing at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway for Roper Racing in 2024. Since his career began in 2018, the 2025 season was his first without any starts in the series.

Friday night's race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval is set to mark the 48-year-old Vernon, Texas native's first ever Truck Series start in a Toyota.

Roper has three career top 10 finishes, all in the No. 04 Roper Racing Ford. One such finish is a ninth place finish at Texas in 2019. He owns a career-high third place finish at Daytona in 2021, and he added a sixth place finish at Talladega later that year.

Team co-owner Stewart Friesen remains the full-time driver of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the SpeedyCash.com 250 is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from Texas Motor Speedway!