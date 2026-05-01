Cleetus McFarland replacement confirmed for Texas NASCAR race

Cleetus McFarland made his NASCAR national series debut in the 2026 season-opening Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, but it was one to forget, as he crashed his No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the opening laps.

While he hasn't been back in the series since, his NASCAR action has not been limited to the Truck Series this year, and we're not just talking about his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East apperanaces, which have notably produced two top four finishes, with Rette Jones Racing.

NASCAR's decision to allow him to compete was scrutinized, but McFarland made his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Rockingham Speedway with Richard Childress Racing, marking the first time this season the team entered the part-time No. 33 Chevrolet alongside the full-time No. 2 Chevrolet for reigning champion Jesse Love and the No. 21 Chevrolet for Austin Hill.

Cleetus McFarland replacement confirmed for Texas

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, was off the pace for much of the race and had several sketchy moments, but he was able to bring the car home 32nd.

NASCAR made the decision afterward not to allow him to compete at tracks 1.5 miles or longer in length, so he is not slated to return until late May at the 1.333-mile Nashville Superspeedway.

But before then, the third Richard Childress Racing is being brought back for Austin Dillon at Texas Motor Speedway, and like they did a year ago when Dillon competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the team have opted to use the No. 3, rather than the No. 33, for his entry.

Dillon, who won at Texas in the Cup Series back in 2020 behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolet he has driven full-time since 2014, has not run an O'Reilly Series race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval since his 10th place finish in November 2017. But in 11 career starts there, he has never finished outside the top 10.

He finished 13th at Charlotte a year ago, and he finished 14th at Iowa Speedway when he was called upon to replace the suspended Hill for one race.

Tune in to the CW Network at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 2 for live coverage of the Andy's Frozen Custard 340 from Texas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!