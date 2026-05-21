Clint Bowyer replacement confirmed for Charlotte NASCAR race

For just the second time since retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2020 season, Clint Bowyer returned to NASCAR this past weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Bowyer, who competed in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway for Spire Motorsports in 2024, returned to the Truck Series as the newest driver of Kaulig Racing's "free agent" No. 25 Ram.

Bowyer, who was knocked out of the "Monster Mile" race late, became the eighth driver to compete behind the wheel of the No. 25 truck through the 2026 season's first nine races.

However, at least for now, the Fox Sports announcer's return to the driver's seat was a one-off.

Clint Bowyer replacement confirmed for Charlotte

Travis Pastrana is set to drive the No. 25 Ram at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Pastrana

made his first Truck Series start since 2023 in this year's season opener at Daytona International Speedway, although he did so for Niece Motorsports.

Prior to this season, Pastrana, a legend in rallycross and motocross, had not competed in NASCAR on any level since making his Cup Series debut and placing an impressive 11th in the Daytona 500 back in 2023. He finished 15th at Daytona in February's Truck Series race.

Beyond this weekend, the only three drivers confirmed for the "free agent" truck thus far include Carson Ferguson, Parker Kligerman, another retired Cup driver in Jamie McMurray.

Kligerman, who drove the truck at Texas Motor Speedway, is set to compete again at Michigan International Speedway in early June. Ferguson, who drove the truck at Bristol Motor Speedway, is set to compete again at Martinsville Speedway in late October. McMurray is set to run the inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado next month.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Charlotte Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday, May 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!