Cole Custer replacement confirmed after Las Vegas race

Cole Custer, who competes full-time for Haas Factory Team in the NASCAR Cup Series, made his first O'Reilly Auto Parts Series start since his full season with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 this past weekned at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Custer drove te No. 0 SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing Chevrolet to an 18th place finish at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval.

While the former series champion and 15-time series race winner has four other starts lined up with the team this year, in collaboration with Haas Factory Team, the next one isn't scheduled to take place until mid-April.

Cole Custer replacement confirmed for Darlington

This weekend at Darlington Raceway, it's Garrett Smithley who is set to drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for the fourth time this season. Smithley, the car's primary driver, has a 22-race deal lined up for 2026. He failed to qualify for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway before finishing 14th at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Alex Labbe took over for the road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and finished 13th before Smithley returned at Phoenix Raceway and finished 29th.

As for Custer, his schedule also includes the races at Kansas Speedway in April, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Pocono Raceway in June, and Chicagoland Speedway in July.

Labbe is set to run three more road and street course races at Watkins Glen International in May and then at the Coronado Street Course and Sonoma Raceway in June. The only race for which the No. 0 car does not yet have a confirmed driver is the playoff race at Charlotte in October.

That race was originally lined up to be another race on the Charlotte Roval, a race in which Labbe would have competed after doing so in each of its first eight seasons on the schedule, but the event was shifted back to the oval for the first time since 2017 late in the offseason.

Saturday's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Darlington Raceway starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!