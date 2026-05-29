Cole Custer replacement confirmed for Nashville NASCAR race

2024 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Cole Custer returned to the series for the first time since winning the 2024 championship earlier this season when he competed for SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

The No. 0 Chevrolet was fielded in collaboration with his Cup Series team, Haas Factory Team, and he finished in 18th place in that race. He returned to the No. 0 car at Kansas Speedway in April and finished seventh, and then he returned at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend finished in eighth.

Custer has two more races remaining on his O'Reilly Series schedule for the 2026 season, but this weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway is not one of them.

Cole Custer replacement confirmed for Nashville

Garrett Smithley, who has been the No. 0 Chevrolet's primary driver this season, is set to return for this weekend's race at Nashville. He did not compete at Nashville a year ago and finished 36th in his lone O'Reilly Series start at the track for JD Motorsports back in 2023. He also finished 25th in the track's inaugural Cup Series race back in 2021 for Rick Ware Racing.

Smithley's top finish of the year is a 14th place effort at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and his other top 20 finish came at Talladega Superspeedway. His top finishes in non-drafting races are a pair of 27th place results at Darlington Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.

As for Custer, his two remaining starts in the series this season are set to come next weekend at Michigan International Speedway and then in early July at Chicagoland Speedway.

Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to host the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 this Saturday, May 30, with live coverage set to be provided by the CW Network starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!