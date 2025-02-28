Connor Zilisch eyeing NASCAR feat achieved just once since 1963

NASCAR Cup Series debuts don't always have the flamboyant expectations that Connor Zilisch's has for this coming weekend at Circuit of the Americas as the 18-year-old phenom jumps behind the wheel of his No. 87 Red Bull-sponsored Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

When he does, he'll have the field's attention. And that's wild to say, especially for an 18-year-old. Then again, he isn't just some young hot shot. This kid has the talent, and he could very well surprise in Sunday's race.

Every time Zilisch has step foot behind the wheel for the first time in each series of NASCAR he's made an instant impact.

History in the Making

Take his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start just about a year ago. He made his inaugural run at COTA, the very track NASCAR is at this weekend, for Spire Motorsports. He went out and won the pole, and while he didn't end up winning that race, he certainly showcased what he's able to do with a fourth place finish. Plus, he was still only 17 at the time.

Jump ahead several months, and Zilisch made his very first Xfinity Series start for JR Motorsports. That start came at Watkins Glen International, and he did something that can't be topped: he won, and he did so at just over 18 years old.

Now he is a full-time Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports. He has already made plenty of history and could be right in line to make more this weekend at the Cup level.

Biggest NASCAR Cup Series debut since Shane van Gisbergen?

Having a lot of hype surrounding you can make anything a tall task, especially as you are about to make your NASCAR Cup Series debut as a teenager, but Zilisch certainly seems ready for what's to come this weekend.

Everyone was shocked in 2023 when Shane van Gisbergen, now his teammate at Trackhouse Racing, came out of nowhere to win the inaugural Chicago Street Race. That win came in his first start, making him the first driver to win on debut since 1963, and he wasn't among the favorites to win that race going in.

But that's the expectation for Zilisch this weekend, and the oddsmakers have noticed. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Zilisch has the third best odds to win, behind van Gisbergen and 2023 winner Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing.

Full odds can be found here.

Wow. That's huge, especially since he hasn't even raced a Cup car yet. He's not going to top Joey Logano's youngest driver ever to start a Cup Series race record, as Zilisch is a couple of months older than Logano was when he debuted in 2008.

But Zilisch has a legit chance to win.

I'm not saying it's going to happen, but Zilisch for sure has a legitimate chance to go out and win on Sunday to become just the second driver to win on debut in the last 62 years.

He's going to have to beat some of the best in the business, including teammates Ross Chastain, the 2022 winner, and van Gisbergen, not to mention how good all four of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers have been at road courses, and at COTA to be more precise.

Chevrolet certainly appears to be the manufacturer to beat in Austin. And a Zilisch win would be mind-blowing.