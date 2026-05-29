Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed after Charlotte NASCAR race

For the second time in the month of May, Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Connor Zilisch ran all three NASCAR national series races on the same weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend.

In the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he won 10 races as a full-time driver with JR Motorsports a year ago and has already won twice this year in a limited schedule with the same team, he finished in sixth place in what was his sixth start of the year.

Zilisch is sharing the No. 1 Chevrolet with Carson Kvapil, who is still a full-time driver in the series across three cars at two different teams, and he is lined up to compete in at least two more races in the No. 1 car this year. However, he won't run this weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway, where he finished second a year ago.

Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed for Nashville

Kvapil, who has already switched cars 10 times and switched teams five times this year, is set to return to the No. 1 car this weekend.

Kvapil has spent nine races behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet so far this season, in addition to three races in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and three more in the No. 91 DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet. At Charlotte, he ran the No. 91 car and finished in ninth, his best finish in the car this season.

Despite all the car and team switches, Kvapil finds himself eighth in the point standings, 81 points above the postseason cut line. He has seven top 10 finishes, including five in the No. 1 car. Three of his four top five finishes have come in the No. 1 car as well, including his season-high finish of third place at Phoenix Raceway back in March.

He qualified for the Championship 4 as a rookie in 2025, but he is still seeking his first career series victory.

As for Zilisch, he is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet at Sonoma Raceway in late June and Chicagoland Speedway in early July. Kvapil is set to drive the No. 91 in that race at Sonoma and the No. 9 car in that race at Chicagoland.

The O'Reilly Series is set to have off next weekend, but Kvapil is expected to be in the No. 1 car for the mid-June race at Pocono Raceway and then again in the inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado the following weekend.

The Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 30. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!