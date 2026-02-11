Corey Heim never had 'major concerns' amid offseason NASCAR rumors

For the better part of the offseason, the major storyline surrounding Corey Heim was the ridiculousness of the fact that a driver who won 12 of 25 NASCAR Truck Series races, as well as the championship, in 2025 could be left without a full-time ride for the 2026 season.

As seat after seat began to fill with drivers not named Corey Heim, it became obvious that it would be part-time or bust for the 23-year-old Marietta, Georgia native.

Fortunately, he got the best part-time ride he probably could have gotten. Heim signed with 23XI Racing as a development driver ahead of the 2025 season, and after running four races for the team in 2025, he is set to run 12 races for the team behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota in 2026.

"I always knew it was in the works," Heim told Beyond the Flag in an interview made possible by CELSIUS. "There were a few things I wasn’t 100% sure of, like what the schedule would look like or how it would be split across the season, but I knew I’d be part-time at 23XI this year.

"I didn’t have any major concerns about not racing."

He is also set to run select races in the Truck Series for TRICON Garage, the team with which he spent the past three seasons.

"Some of the Truck stuff came together a little later, but I was confident about the Cup piece."

Corey Heim focused on big picture amid part-time Cup deal

For Heim, it's sort of like a blessing in disguise that this Cup Series deal is what it is, as is the fact that, even as a part-time driver, Cup is now his primary focus as he aims for a full-time drive for the 2027 season and beyond.

"Honestly, looking back at my career, I’ve had several stretches where I was part-time before going full-time: ARCA, Trucks, and hopefully now Cup," he stated. "Those part-time seasons gave me a chance to get to know the team, understand the car, the manufacturer, and the organization without rushing it. So, I think it’s a good thing in the long run."

And if that long run doesn't include a full-time seat with 23XI Racing, a large percentage of the NASCAR fanbase would be shocked.

Heim is looking to make the first of his 12 starts on Sunday in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but he is one of eight drivers battling for four spots in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session and Thursday night's America 250 Florida Duel races.

Two drivers are set to lock in tonight, while the other six have to wait until tomorrow for their second chance. Four will ultimately fail to qualify.

"It goes without saying, it would be a huge weight off my shoulders to lock in tonight," he admitted. "Looking at practice speeds, I think we’re in the cut. It’s hard to predict exactly who gets in, but I feel like we have a real shot. We’re first out to qualify, so we’ll know pretty quickly where we stand."

