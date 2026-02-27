Corey Heim replacement confirmed after Atlanta return

During Corey Heim's 12-win NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with TRICON Garage, one of the 13 races he didn't win took place at EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, when he finished a season-worst 23rd.

He bettered that result by 18 positions in his first series start of the year with the team this past weekend.

Heim, who has been a 23XI Racing Cup Series development driver since the 2025 season, is not competing full-time at any level during the 2026 season. He made the first of his 12 scheduled Cup Series starts with the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but he didn't run the Atlanta Cup race.

Heim's next scheduled Cup Series start isn't until the mid-April race at Kansas Speedway, one of two venues where he was 23XI Racing's top finisher a year ago in his very limited four-race schedule. And on the Truck Series side, he doesn't currently have any more starts lined up.

Set to replace Heim behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota this weekend is a motorsport legend in Dario Franchitti.

Dario Franchitti set for unlikely NASCAR return

Franchitti, who won the NTT IndyCar Series race on the streets of St. Peterburg, Florida to open up his fourth and final championship-winning season in 2011, is set to run the inaugural Truck Series street race on the same 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2.897-kilometer) temporary circuit this weekend.

Franchitti's lone career Truck Series start came all the way back in 2007 with Cunningham Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway, and he hasn't even competed in a NASCAR national series race since the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (then Nationwide Series) race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2008.

The three-time Indy 500 has been completely retired from motorsport competition since his harrowing IndyCar crash on the streets of Houston, Texas in the closing laps of the October 2013 doubleheader. But as we've found out recently on more than one occasion, sometimes it's better to never say never.

And now the 52-year-old Scottish driver is officially back in a race car, or in this case, a race truck, a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, to be more specific.

The OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 is set to be shown live on Fox from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 28. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the first ever NASCAR Truck Series street circuit race!