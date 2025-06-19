Corey LaJoie replacement confirmed for Pocono race

Before the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season ended, Corey LaJoie was effectively "traded" from Spire Motorsports to Rick Ware Racing for Justin Haley, and while Haley was given a full-time Spire Motorsports deal for 2025, LaJoie was unable to secure more than a part-time Cup ride for 2025.

LaJoie returned to Spire Motorsports two weekends ago, but for the Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway. In his first Truck Series start since the 2024 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, where he also competed for Spire Motorsports, he was a contender for the win and finished in a career-high fifth place.

LaJoie's Spire Motorsports Truck Series deal is a nine-race deal to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet, but that deal does not include this coming Friday's MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway.

Corey LaJoie replacement confirmed for Pocono

Patrick Emerling, who competes part-time for SS-Green Light Racing in the Xfinity Series, is set to make his second Truck Series start of the year in Friday's 80-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) "Tricky Triangle" in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Emerling's first Truck Series start of the year, which was also his first since 2017, came at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where he placed 19th for Henderson Motorsports.

As for LaJoie, he is not set to compete in another Truck Series race until the regular season finale at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15. Between now and then, the only other driver confirmed for the No. 07 truck is Kyle Busch, though LaJoie is set to compete in every remaining race on the schedule after that.

Busch, who has competed in four Truck Series races this year, is set to compete at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8. This start is set to mark his third in the No. 07 truck. Given his status as a full-time Cup Series driver for Richard Childress Racing and his experience in the series, he is not allowed to compete in more than five total Truck Series races per year.

Spire Motorsports have not yet confirmed drivers for the No. 07 Chevrolet for the upcoming races at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28 or at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25.

The MillerTech Battery 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Pocono Raceway beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET this Friday, June 20. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!