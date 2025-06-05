Surprise Kyle Busch replacement confirmed for Michigan race

Corey LaJoie, who currently competes part-time for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and serves as an analyst for NASCAR Cup Series coverage on Amazon Prime Video, was effectively traded from Spire Motorsports, where he had competed since 2021, to Rick Ware Racing for Justin Haley before the 2024 season ended.

Now LaJoie is set to return to Spire Motorsports, albeit in a lower series.

LaJoie has landed a nine-race deal to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series, and he is set to make his season debut this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, replacing Kyle Busch after Busch finished in 15th place at Nashville Superspeedway.

Corey LaJoie to replace Kyle Busch at Michigan

The 33-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native has not competed in the Truck Series since the 2024 season opener, when he competed for Spire Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway. He also drove for the team in that race in 2023 before competing at Darlington Raceway. Prior to 2023, he hadn't competed in the series since 2014.

As of now, Busch and LaJoie are the only two drivers lined up to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet later this year. Busch, who has driven both the No. 07 truck and the No. 7 truck in two races for Spire Motorsports so far this season, is set to make his final Truck Series start of 2025 in the race at Watkins Glen International no Sunday, August 8.

LaJoie is set to take over after that, competing in the final eight races of the season, including the entire three-round, seven-race postseason.

His nine-race deal leaves the No. 07 truck needing a driver for just three more races on the 2025 calendar, and those are the three races between LaJoie's first start of the year and Busch's last.

The team have yet to announce who will drive the truck in races 14, 15, and 16, which are scheduled to take place at Pocono Raceway, Lime Rock Park, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Saturday afternoon's race, the DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, is scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, and it is set to be the first Truck Series race at the tack since 2020.