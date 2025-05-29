Kyle Busch replacement driver confirmed for Nashville race

Kyle Busch made his third start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season this past Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, and he drove the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. He finished in fifth place.

Busch also drove the No. 7 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier in the season and won, and he drove the No. 07 Chevrolet for the same team at North Wilkesboro Speedway two weekends ago. He finished that race in ninth place.

The winningest driver in Truck Series history is set to return to the series for this Friday night's Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, but he will be back in the No. 07 Chevrolet after B.J. McLeod drove it at Charlotte.

Set to replace Busch behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet is Corey Day.

Day, who made the first four starts of his Truck Series career with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024, competed in five consecutive Truck Series races for Spire Motorsports, all in the No. 7 truck, earlier this season and recorded top finishes of 15th place at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 19-year-old Clovis, California native is also set to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet in the upcoming TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25 and the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30.

As for Busch, he is also set to compete in the upcoming United Rentals 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8. He is set to drive the No. 07 truck in this race as well.

The Rackley Roofing 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 30.