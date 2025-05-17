Kyle Busch replacement driver confirmed for Charlotte race

Kyle Busch is set to make his second start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season this weekend after competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in February. While he is still set to compete for Spire Motorsports, he is set to compete behind the wheel of a different truck this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

After driving the No. 7 Chevrolet at Atlanta and winning, Busch is set to make his first start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet in Sunday's 250-lap Window World 250 around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval. In total, he is set to make one more start in the No. 7 truck and three in the No. 07 truck this year.

Busch is set to compete again in next weekend's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for Spire Motorsports, but he is set to be back in the No. 7 truck, rather than the No. 07 truck he is set to drive this weekend.

Kyle Busch replacement confirmed for Charlotte

His replacement behind the wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet has now been confirmed, and it is a driver who hasn't competed in the Truck Series since 2021: B.J. McLeod.

McLeod's most recent Truck Series start came in May 2021 at Darlington with Reaume Brothers Racing, but he did not finish that race. He also competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the team that year and finished in 26th place.

McLeod's career-high Truck Series finishes are a pair of 15th place finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2012 and Kansas Speedway in 2016, but the Spire Motorsports truck he is set to drive next weekend might well be the most competitive truck he has ever had the chance to drive.

