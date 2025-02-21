Kyle Busch's NASCAR plans see a very subtle change in 2025

Spire Motorsports, the team to which Kyle Busch sold the assets of his Kyle Busch Motorsports team following the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, have confirmed that Busch is set to return for another five-race program in 2025.

As a full-time Cup Series driver, the 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native is only eligible to compete in up to five Truck Series races per year, but he continues to take advantage. With 66 wins, he is the winningest driver in series history, and he is looking to build on that win tally with a 13th consecutive – and 20th overall – winning season in 2025.

Busch is set to make his season debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he has seven career Truck Series wins, this Saturday afternoon, and he is also set to compete in the races at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Watkins Glen International.

When Busch made his five starts last year, he did so exclusively behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet. But that plan has changed in 2025, even if only slightly.

Busch is set to split time behind the wheel of two different trucks in 2025.

At Atlanta and Charlotte, Busch is set to pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet, the truck he drove to victory lane at Atlanta and Texas Motor Speedway last year, while he is set to pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro, Nashville, and Watkins Glen.

Corey Day has already been confirmed as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for the race at Nashville, while a driver remains TBD for the races at North Wilkesboro and Watkins Glen.

Busch has not used multiple numbers during a Truck Series season since 2018, when he drove the No. 4 Toyota for his organization in two races and the No. 51 Toyota in three.

Saturday's Atlanta race, the Fr8 208, is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.