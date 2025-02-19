Kyle Busch's Spire Motorsports deal confirmed for 2025

The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history is back for more in 2025, beginning with this Saturday afternoon's Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

66-time Truck Series race winner Kyle Busch is once again set to compete in five Truck Series races this year, and for the second year in a row, he is set to do so with Spire Motorsports. Busch sold the assets of his Kyle Busch Motorsports team to Spire Motorsports following the 2023 season.

Five races is the maximum number of races in which the 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native is allowed to compete at the Truck level, since he is still a full-time Cup Series driver.

Kyle Busch's five-race Spire Motorsports deal confirmed for 2025

Beyond this weekend's race at Atlanta, he is also set to compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17; Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23; Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30; and Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 8.

Things are about to get Rowdy.@KyleBusch will participate in five @NASCAR_Trucks races this season beginning this weekend in Atlanta.



📰: https://t.co/GhLcsMjqyj pic.twitter.com/kXdy861zu9 — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) February 17, 2025

Note that Busch is set to drive two different trucks in 2025, something he hasn't done since competing in two races behind the wheel of the No. 4 Toyota and three behind the wheel of the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports back in 2018.

Busch is set to be in the No. 7 Chevrolet at Atlanta and Charlotte, while he is set to be in the No. 07 Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro, Nashville, and Watkins Glen. Last year, all five of his starts came behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

He won at Atlanta and Texas Motor Speedway last year to make the 2024 season his 12th straight and 19th overall winning season at NASCAR's third highest level.

The Fr8 208 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Busch has seven career NASCAR Truck Series wins, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, February 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!