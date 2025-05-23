Kyle Busch replacement confirmed after North Wilkesboro race

Kyle Busch made his second start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season this past weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and it was his first of the year in the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Busch made his first start of the season in February at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he won that race behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet. He finished in ninth place at North Wilkesboro.

The winningest driver in Truck Series history is set to compete again at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, but he is set to drive the No. 7 truck after Sammy Smith drove it at North Wilkesboro.

Replacing him behind the wheel of the No. 07 truck is B.J. McLeod.

McLeod competed in select Truck Series races each year from 2010 to 2021, but he hasn't competed in any since, and this might well be the most competitive opportunity of his career, not only in the Truck Series, but in any NASCAR national series.

The 41-year-old Wauchula, Florida native, who competes part-time for Live Fast Motorsports, the team he co-owns, in the Cup Series, has career-high Truck Series finishes of 15th place at Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. He has not competed in a Truck Series race at Charlotte since 2015.

McLeod does not have any other Truck Series starts lined up for the remainder of the year, while Busch has two. Busch is also set to compete in next weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway, and he is set to be back in the No. 07 Chevrolet for that race. Corey Day is set to replace him in the No. 7 truck.

Busch's final Truck Series start of the year is scheduled to take place at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8, and he is set to drive the No. 07 truck in that event as well.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET this Friday, May 23. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!