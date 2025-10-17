COTA qualifying, full United States Grand Prix sprint lineup

The 2025 Formula 1 season's second of three race weekends in the United States is scheduled to take place this weekend at Circuit of the Americas, and just like the Miami Grand Prix weekend in early May, the United States Grand Prix weekend is set to feature a sprint race before the Grand Prix itself.

It marks the season's fourth of six scheduled sprint race weekends and the first since late July at Cirucit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Sprint races were held around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Austin, Texas in both 2023 and 2024, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen won both from pole en route to winning his third and fourth world championships, even though the Grand Prix itself hasn't been won from pole since 2021 (also Verstappen en route to a world title).

With the Grand Prix being scheduled for 56 laps, the sprint race, traditionally roughly one-third the length of the main event, is scheduled to be a 19-lap race.

Where will this year's COTA sprint race winner come from? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

COTA F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

Oliver Bearman, Haas

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Esteban Ocon, Haas

Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

COTA F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

COTA F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results

Full COTA F1 sprint starting lineup

Tune in to ESPNEWS at 12:55 p.m. ET this Saturday, October 18 for the live broadcast of the sprint race from Circuit of the Americas, and tune in to ABC at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19 for the live broadcast of the United States Grand Prix itself. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from Texas this weekend!