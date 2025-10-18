COTA qualifying, full United States Grand Prix starting lineup

Formula 1 is back in the United States this weekend for the second time in 2025, this time for the official United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
This 56-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Austin, Texas is the 19th of a record-tying 24 races on this year's schedule, and it has historically been one of the more exciting races on the calendar since the track begin hosting Formula 1 races in 2012.
The race has featured multiple lead changes each year since 2013, save for 2020 when it wasn't contested, and the winner hasn't come from pole since Red Bull's Max Verstappen won in 2021 en route to winning his first world championship.
Verstappen, a three-time winner of the United States Grand Prix and now a four-time Formula 1 world champion, also won at Circuit of the Americas in 2022 and 2023, and his 2022 win remains the race's most recent win from the front row.
He won from sixth on the grid in 2023, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won from fourth in 2024, but each of the four most recent races this season have been won from pole. Where will this year's United States Grand Prix winner come from?
Follow along with our live United States Grand Prix qualifying updates from Circuit of the Americas.
COTA F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Alex Albon, Williams
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
COTA F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
COTA F1 qualifying: Q3 results
Full United States Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
13th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
Tune in to ABC at 2:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 19 for the live broadcast of the United States Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from the second of three scheduled races in the United States this year!