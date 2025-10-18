COTA qualifying, full United States Grand Prix starting lineup

Formula 1 is back in the United States this weekend for the second time in 2025, this time for the official United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

This 56-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Austin, Texas is the 19th of a record-tying 24 races on this year's schedule, and it has historically been one of the more exciting races on the calendar since the track begin hosting Formula 1 races in 2012.

The race has featured multiple lead changes each year since 2013, save for 2020 when it wasn't contested, and the winner hasn't come from pole since Red Bull's Max Verstappen won in 2021 en route to winning his first world championship.

Verstappen, a three-time winner of the United States Grand Prix and now a four-time Formula 1 world champion, also won at Circuit of the Americas in 2022 and 2023, and his 2022 win remains the race's most recent win from the front row.

He won from sixth on the grid in 2023, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won from fourth in 2024, but each of the four most recent races this season have been won from pole. Where will this year's United States Grand Prix winner come from?

Follow along with our live United States Grand Prix qualifying updates from Circuit of the Americas.

COTA F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Alex Albon, Williams



Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

COTA F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Franco Colapinto, Alpine

COTA F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Full United States Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

19th - Alex Albon, Williams

Tune in to ABC at 2:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 19 for the live broadcast of the United States Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from the second of three scheduled races in the United States this year!