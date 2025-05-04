Full Formula 1 starting lineup for the Miami Grand Prix

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Formula 1 world championship leader, appeared to be the man to beat in Miami Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday afternoon after an impressive lap in Q2.

Teammate Lando Norris put up the exact same lap time, a 1:26.269, in Q3 around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit in Miami Gardens, Florida, but it still wasn't enough to stop Red Bull's Max Verstappen from taking his third pole position of the year.

Verstappen beat Norris to pole by 0.065 seconds with a lap at 1:26.204, and Piastri wasn't even able to take third, as Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli snuck into the mix with a lap just 0.002 seconds shy of a front row starting spot. Piastri qualified fourth, unable to replicate the lap he put up in Q2.

Norris won Saturday's sprint ahead of Piastri after a timely safety car handed him the lead; the race never restarted.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 57-lap race, the sixth of a record-tying 24 Grands Prix on the 2025 calendar.

Miami Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5th - George Russell, Mercedes



6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



7th - Alex Albon, Williams



8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



17th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

