Full Formula 1 starting lineup for the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen took the pole position for the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli.
Asher Fair
McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Formula 1 world championship leader, appeared to be the man to beat in Miami Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday afternoon after an impressive lap in Q2.

Teammate Lando Norris put up the exact same lap time, a 1:26.269, in Q3 around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit in Miami Gardens, Florida, but it still wasn't enough to stop Red Bull's Max Verstappen from taking his third pole position of the year.

Verstappen beat Norris to pole by 0.065 seconds with a lap at 1:26.204, and Piastri wasn't even able to take third, as Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli snuck into the mix with a lap just 0.002 seconds shy of a front row starting spot. Piastri qualified fourth, unable to replicate the lap he put up in Q2.

Norris won Saturday's sprint ahead of Piastri after a timely safety car handed him the lead; the race never restarted.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday's 57-lap race, the sixth of a record-tying 24 Grands Prix on the 2025 calendar.

Miami Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

7th - Alex Albon, Williams

8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

17th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

