Dale Jr. to bolster his NASCAR legacy at Pocono with rare milestone

Throughout his lifetime around NASCAR racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has done just about everything there is to do in America's most prominent motorsport.
He's had success as a driver, a team owner, and a broadcaster. He's taken on an ambassadorial position as powerful as anyone else involved in the garage, and he's even dabbled in series ownership as a co-owner of the regional CARS Tour.
But in the Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway this weekend, he'll be playing a role he's never played before: crew chief.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. can join a short list of NASCAR legends this weekend
After the Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, Connor Zilisch's team was penalized for loose lug nuts and his crew chief Mardy Lindley was suspended for a race. That suspension will be served at Pocono Raceway, and it turns out his replacement will be the boss man himself.
There's no doubt that Earnhardt is doing this in large part for no reason other than because he can. But make no mistake: this is more than just some stunt for attention.
Zilisch, though yet to win on an oval in the Xfinity Series, has shown considerable improvement in recent weeks with back-to-back runner-up finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville, and given his road racing background, Pocono is a track that should suit him well.
This is a car that can win the race on Saturday, and if Zilisch does so, Earnhardt will join a select group of names to win at one of NASCAR's top three levels as a driver, owner, and crew chief. Some other drivers on the list include Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, and Wendell Scott.
Of course, being a crew chief is no easy job, and it could prove to be a rather steep learning curve for "Little E". But in his interim role, it seems like a manageable risk for the two-time Daytona 500 winner to take for just one weekend. If it doesn't go well, then it's back to business as usual next week. If Zilisch can pull off the win, or even just contend for it, then it's one of the coolest stories in NASCAR.
All in all, for everything Earnhardt has brought to the sport over the years, there's no one who has earned an opportunity like this more than he has. When the cars take the green flag in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, all of NASCAR will be pulling for the No. 88 machine as its voice atop the pit box looks to add yet one more distinction to his legendary name.