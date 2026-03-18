Rule No. 1 of being a professional race car driver is you probably don't want to say anything, even when you think no one is listening, that might cause you some PR explaining to do.

Rule No. 2 is if you're going to say those types of things, you'd be best off not mocking someone who is more talented and accomplished than you are.

Rule No. 3 is if you're going to do that, it's not a great look when you represent a foundation focused on mental health.

Congratulations to Daniel Dye on breaking all three rules in one go.

Daniel Dye just made a massive hypocrite out of himself for absolutely no reason

The driver who was once arrested for punching one of his high school classmates in the groin is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Dye, who competes for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, was recorded on video making fun of NTT IndyCar Series competitor David Malukas, mimicking his voice and referring to it as "gay".

Ignoring the insensitivity of his comments, which resulted in an indefinite suspension from both NASCAR and his team, let's just focus on how embarrassing this looks for Dye. Malukas has four podium finishes in IndyCar, including a runner-up in the 2025 Indianapolis 500. The Truck Series driver has two career top five finishes at NASCAR's third level.

That doesn't seem to matter to him, though, because evidently he thinks NASCAR's drivers are automatically more important than IndyCar's. He began his rant by admitting he didn't even know who Malukas was when he met him in St. Petersburg and assumed he was a lower-level prospect.

Daniel Dye on Trucks at St. Pete: "We’ll go quite a bit slower, but sorry to the IndyCar guys because I think we’re going to be a littler more exciting to watch. On Saturday afternoon we’ll be running into each other and it should be something to see." https://t.co/IJw9XrFdKb — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 6, 2026

But the real kicker is that one of Dye's primary sponsors is a foundation run by his father Randy, the "Race to Stop Suicide". It's an organization that focuses on mental health awareness and erasing the stigma surrounding it, which includes advocating against bullying.

In 2025, Dye won NASCAR's Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award for his participation in the movement. He has done significant charity work for the foundation, and that can't be taken away from him. But the only award he's winning this year is the "Foot in Mouth" award.

It's not only childish, but it makes him look disingenuous to practice the exact opposite of what he preaches behind closed doors. Hopefully, he can move forward and learn a valuable lesson from his behavior.