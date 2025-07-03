Daniel Suarez replacement confirmed, and it's not Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing confirmed what many NASCAR fans had long anticipated: that Daniel Suarez will not be returning for what would have been a sixth year with the team in the 2026 Cup Series season.

It is expected that Connor Zilisch, who has been a Trackhouse Racing development driver since last year, will replace Suarez behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet in 2026, though the Justin Marks-owned team stopped shy of making the confirmation.

What has been confirmed, however, is who is set to replace Suarez this weekend on the streets of Chicago, Illinois, and it's not Zilisch.

Suarez made his first Xfinity Series start of the year at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with JR Motorsports three weeks ago, and he found victory lane for the first time since 2016 behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet.

JR Motorsports have not run the No. 9 car since, but that is set to change at the Chicago Street Course.

Shane van Gisbergen, who also competes full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series and had actually originally been the one slated to drive the No. 9 car in Mexico, is set to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in this Saturday afternoon's 50-lap Loop 110 at the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street circuit.

Van Gisbergen has not made any Xfinity Series starts this year after winning three races, including the Chicago street race, last year in his lone full-season effort for Kaulig Racing. Van Gisbergen won at Chicago in both 2023 and 2024, as before winning last year's Xfinity Series race, he became the first driver since 1963 to win his Cup Series debut in 2023.

Zilisch, of course, is the full-time driver of JR Motorsports' No. 88 Chevrolet, so he is still set to compete as he pursues a championship in what will likely be his one and only season of full-time Xfinity Series competition.

Tune in to the CW Network at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 5 for the live broadcast of the Loop 110 from the Chicago Street Course. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the Windy City!