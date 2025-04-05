Darlington NASCAR Cup race not being shown live on Fox

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to make the first of its two trips to Darlington Raceway for this Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400, race number eight on the 2025 schedule.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 293-lap event around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina which is commonly known as the "Lady in Black".

With the track "Too Tough To Tame" also scheduled to host the playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 in late August, drivers and teams will be particularly keen on building a strong notebook this weekend.

For the fifth straight weekend, the Cup Series is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 rather than Fox.

Goodyear 400 not being shown on Fox

Though it is only the eighth race of the 2025 season, the Goodyear 400 is technically the ninth race during Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule, as this part of the calendar also included the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. The first four races, including the Clash and then the season's first three points races, were shown live on Fox.

The Goodyear 400 is the fifth of six consecutive races on Fox Sports 1, as next Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will also not be shown on Fox.

The series then has off for Easter weekend, and one week later, Fox is set to broadcast its fifth and final race of the year from Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. Following the Jack Link's 500, all three remaining races during Fox's portion of the schedule are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Prior to this year, Fox's portion of the calendar had been 18 races long, including the two exhibition races, but with the introduction of two new broadcast partners, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, as a part of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, that number was reduced to 14.

Likewise, NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar was dropped from 20 races to 14, as Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are both set to be responsible for five races in between.

And much like the majority of the races during Fox's portion of the schedule are on Fox Sports 1 rather than Fox, the majority of the races during NBC's portion of the schedule are on USA Network rather than NBC. Last year, NBC and USA Network each aired 10 races. But this year, NBC is only set to air four of the 14.

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the Goodyear 400 this Sunday afternoon beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET, and Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage.