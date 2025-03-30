Martinsville NASCAR Cup race not being shown live on Fox

As a part of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, existing broadcast partners Fox and NBC have been joined by Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, which are each set to show five races between Fox's portion and NBC's portion of the schedule.

Including the two exhibition races, there are 38 total races on the 2025 Cup Series schedule. Fox dropped from 18 races to 14, and NBC dropped from 20 to 14 to make way for the two new partners.

But unlike in previous years, most of the races during Fox's portion of the calendar are on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox. In fact, four of the five Fox races have already taken place this year, even though there are still seven more races before Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to take over for its five-race stint.

Martinsville NASCAR Cup race not on Fox

And this Sunday afternoon's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to be the fourth consecutive race shown on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to Fox, dating back to the race at Phoenix Raceway three weekends ago.

Fox has not aired a Cup Series race live since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas, and it is not scheduled to do so for another four weeks, either.

After Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, the next two races at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway are also set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 to extend the streak to six races in a row.

NASCAR then has off for Easter weekend, and then the following Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway is set to be the fifth and final race shown on Fox this year. Fox Sports 1 is then slated to be responsible for three more races after that, before the switch to Amazon Prime Video.

Likewise, last year's split between NBC and USA Network during NBC's portion of the calendar was an even split, with each channel responsible for airing 10 races. While USA is still responsible for 10 this year, NBC is now only responsible for four.

All things considered, just nine of this year's 38 races are scheduled for main Fox or NBC, and four of them have already happened.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 30.