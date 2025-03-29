NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this Sunday afternoon, and with "The Paperclip" also set to host the cutoff race right before the Championship 4 in late October, Sunday's Cook Out 400 is considered one of the most important races on the regular season calendar.
Unlike the autumn race, which is scheduled for 500 laps, Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval.
Hendrick Motorsports swept the top three last year, with William Byron leading the way, while Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the track's most recent winner, having punched his second straight Championship 4 ticket back in November.
With Martinsville being a short track, each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, rather than a single-lap attempt.
The qualifying order, which can be found here, was determined by a new two-variable metric that NASCAR just introduced this past offseason, rather than the four-variable metric that had been used since 2020.
A full breakdown of that new formula can be found here.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates.
NASCAR at Martinsville: Full Cook Out 400 starting lineup
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
21st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
