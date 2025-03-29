NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this Sunday afternoon, and with "The Paperclip" also set to host the cutoff race right before the Championship 4 in late October, Sunday's Cook Out 400 is considered one of the most important races on the regular season calendar.

Unlike the autumn race, which is scheduled for 500 laps, Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval.

Hendrick Motorsports swept the top three last year, with William Byron leading the way, while Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the track's most recent winner, having punched his second straight Championship 4 ticket back in November.

With Martinsville being a short track, each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, rather than a single-lap attempt.

The qualifying order, which can be found here, was determined by a new two-variable metric that NASCAR just introduced this past offseason, rather than the four-variable metric that had been used since 2020.

A full breakdown of that new formula can be found here.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

NASCAR at Martinsville: Full Cook Out 400 starting lineup

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

15th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

21st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 30. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!