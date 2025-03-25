Full qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon, and the Cook Out 400 is considered one of the most important races on the 26-race regular season schedule.

The four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval is scheduled to host the cutoff race before the Championship 4 as well, so drivers and teams with championship aspirations have this Sunday's 400-lap race circled as one they need to get right to give themselves a boost of confidence as the season progresses.

The qualifying order for oval races is now generated by a formula that is much more straightforward than the metric that had been used from 2020 to 2024.

The full new formula, which consists of only two variables, can be found here.

And unlike in past seasons, when NASCAR used a group qualifying format, the drivers simply qualify in reverse metric order. There is also no round two, and with no more groups, there are no more row-by-row designations. Speed and speed alone determines the starting lineup, save for any post-qualifying penalties.

Here are the metric scores, and thus the projected qualifying order, for this Saturday's single-car qualifying session, in which each driver is set to make two qualifying laps since "The Paperclip" is the shortest track on the schedule.

NASCAR qualifying order at Martinsville: Cook Out 400

NOTE: This list is not officially official until NASCAR publishes the qualifying order. It was generated manually based on the qualifying metric.

1 - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet - 41



2 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 41



3 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 35.2



4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 34



5 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 32.4



6 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 32.3



7 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 30.1



8 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 28.8



9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 28.5



10 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 27.7



11 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 27.6



12 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 27.2



13 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 26.2



14 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 22.8



15 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 22



16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 21.8



17 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 21.8



18 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 20.8



19 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 20.1



20 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 18.8



21 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 17.5



22 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 17.4



23 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 15.8



24 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 15.4



25 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 15.2



26 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 14.4



27 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 14.2



28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 13.4



29 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 11.4



30 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 11.2



31 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 8.7



32 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 7.2



33 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 7



34 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 6.8



35 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 6.2



36 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 4.5



37 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 2.3



38 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 1.3

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 30.