NASCAR driver penalized after historic qualifying performance

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was historic for Spire Motorsports, as Carson Hocevar qualified third, Michael McDowell seventh, and Justin Haley eighth.
Never before in team history had more than one of their drivers qualified inside the top eight, and for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500, the entire trio were set to start within the first four rows.
But that will not be the case after all.
Spire Motorsports have changed the steering rack on McDowell's No. 71 Chevrolet, so he must drop to the rear of the field before the 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval begins.
Because of the way "to the rear" penalties work, the driver affected simply drops to the back of his lane. As a result, the entire lineup may look a little bit shaken up, in that the driver set to start eighth is still set to start eighth, but the driver set to start ninth is now set to start seventh, as everybody directly behind McDowell moves up a row with him dropping all the way back to 37th (last).
Here's an updated look at the starting lineup.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series lineup at Phoenix
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
12th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
25th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!