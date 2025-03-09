NASCAR driver penalized after historic qualifying performance

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was historic for Spire Motorsports, as Carson Hocevar qualified third, Michael McDowell seventh, and Justin Haley eighth.

Never before in team history had more than one of their drivers qualified inside the top eight, and for Sunday's Shriners Children's 500, the entire trio were set to start within the first four rows.

But that will not be the case after all.

Spire Motorsports have changed the steering rack on McDowell's No. 71 Chevrolet, so he must drop to the rear of the field before the 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval begins.

Because of the way "to the rear" penalties work, the driver affected simply drops to the back of his lane. As a result, the entire lineup may look a little bit shaken up, in that the driver set to start eighth is still set to start eighth, but the driver set to start ninth is now set to start seventh, as everybody directly behind McDowell moves up a row with him dropping all the way back to 37th (last).

Here's an updated look at the starting lineup.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series lineup at Phoenix

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

