NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Two superspeedways and a road course opened up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, making this Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway the first, for lack of a better word, "regular" race of the year.

Sunday afternoon's race is set to be a 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, and the starting lineup is to be determined using NASCAR's new oval qualifying format.

This format hasn't been used yet this season, as superspeedway qualifying was unchanged heading into the 2025 season. It is set to debut this weekend, and it is a much more straightforward format than last year's format.

A full rundown of the new format can be found here.

The four-variable metric, which is explained in more detail here, is still used to determine the qualifying order. But there are no more groups; drivers are simply lined up in reverse metric order, and instead of the top 10 drivers advancing to the second round shootout for the pole position, there is no more second round.

Each driver simply makes one single-lap attempt in the single-car qualifying session, and those speeds determine the full starting lineup.

Full qualifying order available here.

NASCAR at Phoenix: Qualifying results, full starting lineup

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9.