NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Two superspeedways and a road course opened up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, making this Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway the first, for lack of a better word, "regular" race of the year.
Sunday afternoon's race is set to be a 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, and the starting lineup is to be determined using NASCAR's new oval qualifying format.
This format hasn't been used yet this season, as superspeedway qualifying was unchanged heading into the 2025 season. It is set to debut this weekend, and it is a much more straightforward format than last year's format.
A full rundown of the new format can be found here.
The four-variable metric, which is explained in more detail here, is still used to determine the qualifying order. But there are no more groups; drivers are simply lined up in reverse metric order, and instead of the top 10 drivers advancing to the second round shootout for the pole position, there is no more second round.
Each driver simply makes one single-lap attempt in the single-car qualifying session, and those speeds determine the full starting lineup.
Full qualifying order available here.
NASCAR at Phoenix: Qualifying results, full starting lineup
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9.