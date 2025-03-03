No more NASCAR Cup Series races on Fox for two months

Circuit of the Americas hosted the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's fourth race (third points race) this past Sunday afternoon, and like the others, it was shown live on Fox.

Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule decreased from 18 race (16 points races) to 14 (12) this year as a result of the new seven-year media rights deal, which includes not only existing partners Fox and NBC but also newcomers Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Fox's portion consists of only five races on Fox, while the other nine are on Fox Sports. And now four of those five are in the books, and there isn't scheduled to be another race on Fox for nearly two months.

No more NASCAR Cup Series races on Fox for nearly two months

Starting with next Sunday afternoon's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, six consecutive races are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 rather than Fox. After that six-race run ends, the series has off for Easter Sunday, so fans have to wait eight weeks until the next race on Fox.

Fox is not set to return until the newly sponsored Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. After that race, Fox Sports 1 is set to return for the final three races of Fox's portion of the schedule, including the All-Star Race exhibition event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18.

It is worth pointing out that the broadcast booth is same whether a race is on Fox or Fox Sports 1. Mike Joy is the lead announcer, and he is joined by driver analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

Amazon Prime Video is then set to show five races, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. After that, TNT Sports is set to be responsible for five events, with those five being the five races of the in-season tournament, starting with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 29.

Like Fox's portion of the schedule, NBC's was also decreased as a part of the new deal. They dropped from 20 races to 14, and while USA Network is still set to show 10 races, NBC itself has dropped from 10 to four.

This means that four of the 2025 season's nine races on Fox and NBC are already in the books, and we are only three points races into the 36-race season.

