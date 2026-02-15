Daytona 500 starting lineup update after William Byron, 3 others penalized

The full 41-car starting lineup for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 was set after Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session and Thursday night's two America 250 Florida Duel races at Daytona International Speedway.

However, not all drivers are set to start Sunday's 200-lap "Great America Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval where they qualified.

Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, as well as Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, are all set to drop to the rear as a result of the fact that they've gone to backup cars following incidents in the first Duel race.

Chastain, Byron, and Buescher were scored in 21st, 22nd, and 23rd in the 23-car field in the first Duel race, so they were already set to start down in 37th, 39th, and 41st. Even by dropping "to the rear" of the inside lane, they are set to retained their initial starting positions.

Suarez was set to start 15th after his seventh place Duel race finish, but he is set to drop down to 35th, placing him 18th on the inside lane ahead of only Chastain, Byron, and Buescher.

All drivers who had been set to start behind Suarez on the inside lane, minus Chastain, Byron, and Buescher, are set to move up one row (two positions) each.

Here's a look at how the 41-car field is actually set to take the green flag on Sunday afternoon.

Updated 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 starting lineup

1 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



2 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



10 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



11 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



12 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



13 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



14 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



15 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



16 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



17 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



18 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



20 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



21 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet



22 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



23 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



25 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



26 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



27 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota



28 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



30 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet



32 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



34 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



35 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



37 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



38 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



39 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



40 - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet



41 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

