Why Denny Hamlin's new sponsorship deal is bigger than just a logo

Just before the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season began, Progressive announced that they would be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin's No. 11 team as the primary sponsor of the No. 11 Toyota for 11 of the 36 points races on this year's schedule.

The relationship began just after the 2025 season began, and the new-look No. 11 car quickly became iconic.

"My fans absolutely love seeing that blue Progressive car, because they can find it anywhere," Hamlin told FanSided's Beyond the Flag.

But this deal is more than just a logo on a car.

For the majority of his Cup Series career, which stretches back to 2005, Hamlin was associated with just one major primary sponsor, a position that would be considered a rarity in the modern Cup Series. After that relationship came to an end in 2024, Hamlin suddenly found himself in need of new partners.

As they aim to do for their more than 37 million customers, Progressive delivered.

"It was perfectly timed," Hamlin said. "There are a lot of things that kind of happened for a reason, but obviously having Progressive come on last year and instantly having the success with them on the race track has led to our great relationship off the race track.

"I think a lot of that just comes from our values aligning. We both strive to be number one, me for my sport, and for them, selling insurance. They have 37 million customers right now, so they’re well on their way. For me, it just was a seamless transition."

The renewed relationship also came with an added new perk: Hamlin starring in his own Progressive ads, including the new "Victory Celebration" and "Story Time" commercials.

It marks a fresh twist on Progressive's renowned comedy-inspired advertising strategy, and Hamlin, who, like every other sports fan in America, has been watching Progressive commercials for pretty much his whole life, feels fortunate to find himself as a part of it.

"I, of course, watch sports all the time," he said. "So any time you watch sports, more than likely, you’re going to see a Progressive commercial come up there, whether it’s, 'don’t be your parents', or something with Flo.

"To now have my own campaign spot with Progressive is just amazing. This is a big company and they’re putting a lot of trust and faith in me to represent them well. It's something I definitely took seriously, but I’d say one thing that was very unserious was that commercial."

Take a look.

Denny Hamlin stars in new Progressive commercials

"Having a talking car and kind of having a relationship with him for those 24 hours was a lot of fun," he continued. "The car wouldn’t let me go to sleep, kept wanting to talk about all the different types of insurance Progressive has. It’s really cool, and I’m really looking forward to the all the fans seeing it on Sunday."

But aside from Progressive's involvement with Hamlin specifically, the extended deal says a lot about the state of NASCAR as a whole.

While it's not uncommon to hear the usual "doom and gloom" narratives surrounding the sport as major sponsors come and go, the fact that NASCAR is still capable of attracting big-name sponsors such as Progressive is a massively positive signal about where the sport currently sits in the grand scheme of things.

"I think it just speaks to the growth of the sport and where it’s at right now," Hamlin added. "And I think that if you look week in, week out, we’re always number one or number two of sports events that happen on TV on any given weekend. Our fans are loyal and Progressive knows that. Their customers are loyal as well.

"When you pair those two up, and the NASCAR fans, as we know, are the most loyal to sponsorship that any sport has, it made sense for them to come in here and now be a primary sponsor on the No. 11 car and partner with me. The values align, and we are both trying to go out there and win. That’s why it works."

Hamlin, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, sits second in the point standings through the 2026 season's first 12 points races.