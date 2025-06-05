Denny Hamlin replaced by Joe Gibbs Racing as baby watch continues

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin has been on baby watch since the start of this past race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, with longtime partner Jordan Fish expecting the couple's third child. They are expecting their first son.

Reserve driver Ryan Truex, who has made select starts for Joe Gibbs' Xfinity Series team in recent years, was confirmed as Hamlin's replacement at Nashville in the event that Hamlin had to leave for the hospital, as Hamlin confirmed that the birth of his child was the priority.

But the services of Truex, the younger brother of former Cup Series champion and former Hamlin teammate Martin Truex Jr., did not end up being needed behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota on Sunday night.

Denny Hamlin still on baby watch, replaced by JGR at Iowa

Hamlin, who would have been granted a playoff waiver to keep him eligible for the postseason had he needed to miss the race at Nashville, finished in third place after starting on the front row in the 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval. And he even added his 13th playoff point of the year by winning his third stage.

As of now, Hamlin remains on baby watch, meaning that his status for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway is also in question. But he has already been replaced once this week.

This past weekend, with Hamlin on baby watch, he made the decision to withdraw from the two-day Goodyear tire test at Iowa Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday. Teammate Chase Briscoe took his place as Toyota's representative at the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval this week.

Representing Ford and Chevrolet were Team Penske's Austin Cindric and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, respectively.

Hamlin's backup, if needed, has not yet been confirmed for this weekend's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, but it is believed that Truex would remain the go-to option should a replacement driver be needed for the expectant father behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota.

Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.