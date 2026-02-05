Denny Hamlin to undergo surgery after re-injuring his shoulder

After the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder.

Hamlin admitted to Fox Sports that he didn't think his shoulder had ever managed to fully heal properly, and that he felt some nagging pains as the 2025 season wound down.

Things worsened when he took a fall while going through debris at his parents' house following the late December house fire that killed his father Dennis and injured his mother Mary Lou, who continues to recover.

By that point, he didn't have enough time to undergo surgery and recover in time for the 2026 season.

Denny Hamlin to undergo another shoulder surgery

Hamlin confirmed that he plans to undergo surgery, but he plans to race with the injury throughout the entire 36-race 2026 season, beginning with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway next Sunday afternoon, before doing so. His surgery is provisionally planned for November.

He also competed in the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and finished fifth in his first start behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota since his heartbreaking championship defeat in early November's season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Hamlin also underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder after the 2019 season. He recovered in time for the start of the 2020 season and won the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row and third time overall.

Had Hamlin opted to miss the start of the 2026 season by undergoing surgery this past offseason, he likely would have been sidelined for three or four months, effectively ending his chances at a championship before they ever started, especially after NASCAR's offseason changes to the postseason format.

Though that may have factored into the decision to delay surgery, it's hard to imagine Hamlin wouldn't have made the same decision under the previous format, simply to avoid having to miss up to half the season – and the majority of the regular season.

The 2026 season is scheduled to run through the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 8.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!