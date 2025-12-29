NASCAR's nightmare offseason just got even worse; 1 dead in fire

It has been a historically bad NASCAR offseason in more ways than one. It was just a week and a half ago when a plane crash killed former Cup Series star Greg Biffle, his wife, his daughter, his son, along with three others, in Statesville, North Carolina. Just over two weeks before that, former Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett passed away unexpectedly.

And although it understandably didn't get nearly the publicity it would have otherwise gotten since it happened on the very same day as the plane crash, RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski broke his leg and is questionable for the 2026 Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Now another tragedy has occurred at a home linked to Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin.

North Carolina home linked to Denny Hamlin burnt down

One person was killed, and another was critically injured after a fire broke out in a Gaston County, North Carolina home on Sunday night at around 6:00 p.m. ET, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Though one was initially said to be trapped inside the home, everyone was reportedly out of the house by the time emergency response teams arrived. Both individuals were taken to the hospital due to potential smoke inhalation.

The home, which was a total loss, belonged to Hamlin's parents, Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin. Won One Real Estate, which is Denny Hamlin’s real estate company, is listed as the owner of the property. The fire took roughly two hours to extinguish due to the lack of water in the area.

Gaston County EMS confirmed on Monday night that it was Dennis who died from his injuries at the hospital. Mary Lou is actively being treated for her injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved, including the first responders, doctors, as well as the Hamlin family and their friends and loved ones.