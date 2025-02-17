What did Donald Trump tell the drivers before the Daytona 500?

Donald Trump became the first sitting President of the United States to attend the Daytona 500 more than once when he made an appearance ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Trump, who attended the race before the culmination of his first term as Commander-in-Chief in 2020, once again took a full lap around the track in "The Beast", his heavily armored presidential limousine, ahead of the field of 41 stock cars as they prepared to take the green flag to get the "Great American Race" underway.

During the pace lap, Trump was told over the radio that the radio was his to send a message to the field, and that message was also played for the fans watching on Fox.

Donald Trump delivers message to Daytona 500 drivers

"This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later." Donald J. Trump

A presidential message was also released as Trump flew to Daytona Beach, Florida in Air Force One, in which he remarked that NASCAR's spirit would "fuel America's Golden Age".

"From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours." Donald J. Trump

Trump, who also spoke to several drivers directly ahead of the pre-race ceremonies, is one of two sitting presidents to have ever attended the Daytona 500. George W. Bush attended in 2004 before he was reelected later that year.

Trump's days as a NASCAR fan, however, long predate his serious involvement in United States politics. He attended the race for four years in a row from 1998 to 2001.

Will Donald Trump attend the Daytona 500 in 2026?

Trump's visit to the "World Center of Racing" in 2025 was not confirmed until late in the week, so it's hard to say whether or not he will make the trip back in 2026.

It is worth mentioning the fact that his Daytona 500 trip came just one week after he attended Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, making him the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

The 2026 Daytona 500 is expected to take place on Sunday, February 15.