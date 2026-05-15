Dover brings 57-year NASCAR Cup Series streak to a sudden halt

NASCAR has shown that they are not afraid to shake up the schedule in recent years, and some tracks have certainly made out better than others.

One of the first significant changes, at least from a historical "norm" perspective, came in 2021, when Dover Motor Speedway lost its second race date. Even in 2020, when the track lost one of its two race weekends due to COVID-19-related restrictions, NASCAR still gave the "Monster Mile" a doubleheader.

Prior to 2021, not since 1970 had the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval hosted only a single race in a season. It opened in 1969, and it hosted one race in each of its first two years. But for 50 consecutive years from 1971 to 2020, it was on the schedule twice.

It remains on the schedule in 2026, but it is no longer the host of a points-paying championship race.

NASCAR's Dover schedule change snaps 57-year streak

The North Wilkesboro Speedway revitalization project led to the historic venue being placed back on the Cup Series calendar for the first time since 1996 back in 2023, but only as the host of the All-Star Race. It hosted the exhibition event again in 2024 and 2025, becoming just the second track in Cup Series history to host it for more than two consecutive years.

But that revitalization project took another step forward in 2026, with the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval landing its first points race in three decades.

That race was slotted into the schedule on Sunday, July 19, displacing Dover. Instead, Dover is set to host the All-Star Race for the first time, and it is no longer the host of any of the season's 36 points races. NASCAR has also overhauled this year's All-Star Race format.

You have to go back go 1968, before the track even opened, to find the most recent year in which a Cup Series season was contested with Dover not being a part of the championship.

As Dover does not have track lights, this year's All-Star Race will not be a nighttime event like it has been over the years, which may or may not be an indication that it won't become the permanent host of the classic mid-May event. It marks the event's fifth different location in eight years.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!