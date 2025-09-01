After Dutch Grand Prix disaster, things just got even worse for Lando Norris

For the Max Verstappen fans in the world-renowned Orange Army who didn't like when Lando Norris came across the finish line using Verstappen's signature "simply lovely" phrase over the radio when he beat Verstappen to win last year's Dutch Grand Prix, they got to experience a little bit of revenge in Sunday's race.

It wasn't Verstappen who won; it was McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, though Verstappen's P2 finish in a car that would otherwise be last in the constructor standings was yet another underappreciated result in what has been a massively disappointing season for the Red Bull team.

The reason it was a P2 finish, rather than a P3 finish, was because of a late (and extremely rare) engine failure in Lando Norris' McLaren.

Norris retires at Zandvoort, and his odds plummet

Norris had run second the entire race, and with the late retirement, he lost the 18 points he would have scored by finishing behind Piastri.

After entering the 72-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.642-mile (4.252-kilometer) Circuit Zandvoort nine points behind his teammate following an exciting Hungarian Grand Prix victory to lead into the summer break, Norris was poised to fall to 16 points back.

Instead, he's more than twice that, sitting 34 points out of the world championship lead.

It's his largest deficit of the year, and with nine races remaining on the schedule, it triggered a massive shift on the sportsbooks.

Piastri entered the race as a -180 favorite to win the world championship, ahead of Norris at +125. But after Piastri's series-leading seventh win of the season and 13th podium finish in the 14 most recent Grands Prix, he is now all the way up to -425 at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Norris is now listed at +290.

Nobody has been a heavier favorite this year than Piastri is now, and Norris' odds have not been this long since he was ultimately eliminated from last year's world championship when Verstappen won his fourth in a row.

Full world championship odds can be found here and are always subject to change.

Given Piastri's consistency, it's going to take an incredible effort for Norris to bounce back. Of course, a similar engine failure on the side of the No. 81 car would benefit the driver of the No. 4 Mercedes-powered machine as well.

Norris' two DNFs are the difference right now, with Piastri having collected 37 points in those two instances.

