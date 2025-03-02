NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Updates and race results

Circuit of the Americas may not be a new track on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is being contested at a layout that the Cup Series has never used.

The first four editions of the race at the Austin, Texas road course, which is the first of five non-ovals on the 2025 calendar, were (scheduled) 68-lap races around the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) layout. But this year's race is a 95-lap race around the 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) layout.

Saturday's group qualifying session was a timed session, though unlike in previous years, there was no round two shootout for the pole position. The starting lineup was simply determined based on round one speeds, with drivers split up into two groups.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position, and teammate Bubba Wallace is set to join him on the front row to start Sunday's race.

