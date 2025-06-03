F1 25 just disrespected these 3 drivers with laughably low ratings

Much speculation has followed EA Sports' newest Formula 1 game, F1 25.

Every year, fans and players of the game pay quite a lot of attention to the driver ratings. While EA and Codemasters do their best in creating the game, often times there are a few aspects that fall short.

This year, there are three drivers in particular whose ratings are lower than they should be.

1. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - 68

Isack Hadjar comes in as by far the lowest-rated driver in this year’s edition of the game. The French rookie is the only driver with a rating under 70 and is four under the next lowest-rated driver, fellow rookie Kimi Antonelli. It's quite a disparity, given the basis of their ratings comes from their performance in Formula 2 last season.

Hadjar is one of several rookie drivers in the very talented class and had a very impressive season in Formula 2. Despite being very close to being crowned the champion, his rating sits considerably lower than Gabriel Bortoleto, the man who narrowly won the championship over him, and Hadjar currently finds himself ninth in the Formula 1 standings, with more points scored for Racing Bulls than anyone has scored in the second Red Bull seat.

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 91

Charles Leclerc is tied with Lando Norris for the second-highest rating in the game. Each driver also had four subcategory ratings as well, with the pair tied in experience, Norris leading in pace, and Leclerc having significantly higher racing and awareness ratings.

While Norris might be rated fairly, speaking in terms of relativity, the Monegasque driver easily deserves to be rated higher by at least one or two points. If their subcategory ratings were to be averaged, Norris would be at 86 while Leclerc sits at 89.75, which is quite a substantial difference.

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 87

Oscar Piastri properly announced himself to the grid last season, notching his first win at the Hungaroring. Deemed a future world champion, the Australian driver has continued to improve and has been the championship leader for the past several races.

The 24-year-old sits one point under Fernando Alonso, who, in this day and age, has not found much success since his days at Ferrari. When comparing the two, Piastri should have the advantage in every subcategory aside from experience. The Australian driver should be rated an 88 at minimum.