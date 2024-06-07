Formula 1: 4 underrated drivers in the F1 24 video game
The ratings for this year’s edition of the Formula 1 game were revealed just before the 17th and latest entry in Codemasters' series was released last week.
Several drivers' ratings in F1 24 appear to be on the lower side, especially considering how those same drivers were rated in the final update of last year’s edition of the game.
Here are four underrated drivers in this year's game.
1. Lewis Hamilton: 89
F1 23 rating: 92
Lewis Hamilton starts off F1 24 with a rating below 90, something he did not experience at any point last year in F1 23. The British driver's rating never dropped below a 92 in the previous edition of the game, so his rating being dropped by three points comes as a surprise.
Hamilton certainly deserves to be rated at least a 90, considering the fact that he did quite well in 2023 compared to 2022. Instead, he has the same rating as both Ferrari drivers and McLaren's Lando Norris.
The 39-year-old is still one of the best on the grid in this era, and he has not found himself being rated this low in several years. However, with the pace of the Mercedes car improving in 2024, expect his rating to increase when game updates are made as the season progresses.